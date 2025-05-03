Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's play-off ticket situation v Bristol City explained as clubs fail to reach price agreement

Sheffield United supporters will be hit with higher ticket prices to follow their side in the upcoming play-offs after the Blades’ attempts to agree a cheaper pricing structure were knocked back by their promotion rivals. The Blades will face Bristol City in a two-legged semi-final, for the chance to play either Sunderland or Coventry City in the final at Wembley.

Unitedites are expected to discover full pricing information for the clashes with the Robins this evening, and the admission prices could have been cheaper had the other play-off teams agreed to a reciprocal price cap of £15 proposed by the Blades. But none of them did, The Star understands, meaning supporters of all four teams - including their own - will pay higher league prices.

United were keen to pack Bramall Lane for the second leg on May 12, rather than maximise their ticket proceeds, but will instead have to charge their lowest league pricing for the visit of Liam Manning’s men a week on Monday.

The Blades, we understand, are also planning to give City supporters the same away allocation that is offered to them at Ashton Gate, meaning a repeat of the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest back in 2022 - when their supporters were given both tiers of the Bramall Lane stand - will be avoided.

We are told that discussions about play-off ticket pricing were held with all teams who had a chance of finishing in the top six ahead of the final day, so the talks also included the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, whose 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane earlier today ended their hopes of a late play-off surge.

Boss Chris Wilder has already stated his hope that Bramall Lane is packed out for the second leg of the play-offs, with little doubt that the Blades will sell out for the long trip down to Bristol. They were destined to finish third no matter what happened in the final few games of the season, having finished well clear of fourth-placed Sunderland, but the identity of their semi-final opponents was less clear-cut on the final day.

At one stage it looked like it could be a repeat clash with Rovers, after Yuki Ohashi’s opening goal put them 1-0 up at Bramall Lane and sent a sold-out away allocation delerious, before Anel Ahmedhodzic equalised shortly after to ensure the Blades finished their regular campaign with 90 points in the official table and 92 won overall - taking their points-per-game tally to exactly two, which would normally be enough for automatic promotion.

The Blades had to settle for third, though, with the two teams above them finishing on exactly 100 points, Leeds United taking the title from the grasp of Burnley in injury time as they came from behind at Plymouth Argyle to win 2-1 thanks to Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute strike.

That result also saw Plymouth relegated to League One, alongside Luton Town - who came down from the Premier League last season alongside the Blades but will kick off next term in League One - and already-down Cardiff City, who lost 4-2 at Norwich City to compound a season of misery in south Wales.