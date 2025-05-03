Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United bracing themselves for big play-off injury blow after “not great” verdict

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a big injury blow ahead of the start of the Championship play-offs next week. The Blades were guaranteed to finish third no matter what happened in the final few games of the season but the identity of their opponents in the two-legged semi-final was not confirmed until the final day earlier today.

In the end it was Bristol City who finished sixth in the table, after they could only draw 2-2 at home to struggling Preston North End while Coventry City beat Middlesbrough to move up to fifth. The Blades travel to Ashton Gate next Thursday before the return leg at Bramall Lane on the following Monday, while Coventry face fourth-placed Sunderland.

United are expected to be without right-back Femi Seriki for at least the first leg, however, after the defender suffered what looked like a disclocated shoulder late in the game against Blackburn. He left the pitch with his arm inside his shirt which had been fashioned into a makeshift sling, and the body language was not that of a player who was overly optimistic about his chances of being fit for the play-off campaign.

Boss Chris Wilder insisted he did not know if Seriki had indeed suffered a dislocation but conceded that “it didn’t look great. He’s going to go for a scan but it was an awkward fall, and that’s going to be our one blow [for the play-offs]. When you go into these hopefully last three g ames, you want a clean bill of health and otherwise we would have.

“We’ll have Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] back, we’ll have [Ben] Brereton Diaz back. [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi. [Andre] Brooks played today and Callum O’Hare got 90-odd minutes inside him. All the boys have been rested and also topped-up in terms of minutes.

“So we’ll have 95 per cent of our squad available. We’ve lost some players through the season, like Oliver Arblaster and Harry Souttar, through contact injuries. But I think the injury record this season has been fabulous.

“It’s not been too good over the last two or three years but we’ve got back to where we were before in terms of load, so a lot of credit is due to the medical staff and most importantly to the players who prepare and do what they have to do to get themselves right. We’ve had players knocking on the door today and we’ve got some difficult decisions to make, so we’re in a good place.”

At one stage it looked like United could be facing Rovers again in the next couple of weeks, after Yuki Ohashi gave them a lead which took them up to sixth in the in-play table. But their top-six hopes were dented by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s equaliser not long after and despite boss Valérien Ismaël throwing all his attacking resources in search of a winner, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw which saw them finish seventh and two points behind the Robins.