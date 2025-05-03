Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shock absence explained as Blades make seven changes v Blackburn

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper is a shock absentee from the Sheffield United squad for this afternoon’s final game of the regular Championship season against Blackburn Rovers, ahead of the play-offs next week. Cooper has been a virtual ever present for the Blades since arriving from Plymouth in the summer.

But he is not in the squad to face Blackburn as Chris Wilder shuffles his pack again ahead of the play-offs, with Adam Davies between the posts. Alfie Gilchrist comes in for a rare appearance while Rob Holding starts in place of Jack Robinson. Sam McCallum replaces Harrison Burrows while Tom Cannon, Andre Brooks and Sydie Peck all return to the side.

We understand that Cooper’s absence is not injury or illness related and just a case of him being rested ahead of the play-offs, while Tom Davies is back in the United squad and on the bench with boss Chris Wilder already signalling that he will get some minutes on his return from injury.

Blades: A. Davies, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Holding, McCallum, Peck, Souza, O’Hare, Hamer, Brooks, Cannon. Subs: Faxon, Brewster, Moore, Burrows, Robinson, T. Davies, Campbell, Seriki, One.