Exc: Sheffield United's No.1 transfer target checks into Bramall Lane ahead of move as Blades beat off Sunderland

Ben Brereton Diaz returned to Bramall Lane today as his loan move to Sheffield United from Premier League strugglers Southampton moved a step closer. The forward had been earmarked as Chris Wilder’s top target in this transfer window after his successful spell in South Yorkshire last season.

As we revealed this morning, United secured a recent breakthrough in discussions with the Saints about Brereton Diaz’s return, with negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise over the obligation that the top-flight side wanted to insert into the deal should the Blades win promotion this season.

United have had to be patient as they looked to get the right deal but that looks to have paid off, with Brereton Diaz in attendance at Bramall Lane for this afternoon’s Championship clash with Norwich City. If the move progresses as expected, and is all signed off ahead of the deadline on Monday, the forward could make his second United ‘debut’ at Swansea City in midweek.

United are also closing in on Leicester City forward Tom Cannon to bolster their attacking ranks and are still looking for reinforcements in the centre of midfield and at the heart of defence. As we reported earlier this week, former loan star Tommy Doyle and Wednesday loanee Shea Charles, of Wolves and Southampton respectively, are on United’s list of targets alongside Hamza Choudhury, of the Foxes.

Brereton Diaz had made it clear to all parties involved that his preference was to return to Bramall Lane if he was allowed to leave St. Mary’s this window, following an underwhelming start to life on the south coast after arriving in a £7m deal from Villarreal in the summer.