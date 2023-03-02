Rovers hoped to receive late-season transfer boost but saga has now reached an end

Blackburn Rovers have been denied a late-season transfer boost ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash against Sheffield United, after their long-running saga over Lewis O’Brien came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers launched a legal challenge against the EFL’s refusal to register O’Brien after reaching a breakthrough in their bid to sign him from Nottingham Forest late in the January transfer window. The authorities ruled that the paperwork had been submitted late and O’Brien, out of favour at the City Ground, was left in limbo.

Now an independent arbitrator has ruled that the EFL correctly applied its own rules and guidance in the case and Rovers have no further right to appeal. Rovers host United at Ewood Park this weekend and travel to Bramall Lane later this month for an FA Cup quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents related to the case revealed that O’Brien’s registration attempt was not finalised until almost half an hour past the 11pm deadlne.

An EFL statement confirmed: “An independent arbitration panel has dismissed the claim of Blackburn Rovers, in which it challenged the EFL’s refusal to register Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien on loan on 31 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EFL rejected the application to register the Player on the grounds that Blackburn had failed to supply all the required information by the relevant deadline. The board subsequently endorsed that decision.

“Upon review of all the evidence, the independently appointed arbitrator, William Norris KC, determined that the EFL correctly interpreted and applied its regulations and associated guidance. There is no further right of appeal, and Lewis O’Brien’s registration will remain with Nottingham Forest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad