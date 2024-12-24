Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s owners make start on January transfer planning after visiting Bramall Lane for first time in charge

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy will make their first visit to Bramall Lane as Sheffield United’s owners on Boxing Day, ahead of a vital meeting with manager Chris Wilder about the Blades’ transfer plans when the January window opens for business. The Americans, frontrunners of the COH Sports group, completed their deal with Prince Abdullah on Monday.

The deal was a protracted one but finally got over the line just before Christmas, giving Wilder the clarity he had called for ahead of a big window in the context of the Blades’ season. They face Burnley on Boxing Day top of the Championship table, taking 50 points from their first 22 games and making a remarkable start to their bid for an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COH have already publicly pledged to support Wilder when the January sales begin, with the manager seeking two or three quality additions to his squad to hopefully help them get over the line in the promotion race. Speaking this morning for the first time since the takeover was completed, Wilder said: “Clarity all round was something we were all after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't involve myself too much in the process, I was kept in the loop by [chief executive] Stephen Bettis so I’m grateful for his input towards me. But we just keep going and concentrate on the main event. The players deserve an enormous amount of credit for how they keep producing performances and results but for the overall calmness of a club, direction and clarity is key. And now we have that.”

Rosen and Eltoukhy have experienced Bramall Lane before, attending last month’s Steel City derby win over Wednesday as their buyout edged closer, and will also visit the Shirecliffe training ground later this week before sitting down with Wilder and United’s recruitment staff to discuss their January plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had dialogue with the new owners through Stephen,” Wilder added. “They came out and said they'd like to back us in January and I've talked to Stephen through that process. I met the co-chairmen at the Sheffield Wednesday game but there wasn't a lot of time to go in depth.

“I'll be meeting with them, to show them around the training ground, meet our staff and talk about January. Because from my point of view that is our biggest target to nail and get right. In terms of what we need, quality over quantity, experience over inexperience and maybe two or three players to help us and help the team.

“We're a little bit stretched and if we can get a little bit of help, then great. We'll have those discussions but in the meantime there’s a huge game on the 26th. But we’re looking forward to the next chapter in our long and historic past as a football club.”