Sheffield United's new owners drop Chris Wilder future hint after making welcome pledge that Unitedites will love

Sheffield United’s new owners could make the future of manager Chris Wilder one of their top priorities after officially taking control of Bramall Lane yesterday. Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the American businessmen who front the COH Sports group, finally tied up a deal worth around £105m to buy the Blades from Prince Abdullah.

The pair have been impressed with the way that Wilder has turned around the Blades’ fortunes since their relegation last season, with the Blades going into Boxing Day’s clash against promotion rivals Burnley top of the Championship and having taken 50 points from their opening 22 games of the campaign. Rosen and Eltoukhy have already publicly pledged to support Wilder when the January transfer window opens, and dropped another big hint that his contract - which extends this summer - may be extended in the press release announcing their arrival.

“The new ownership supports the current management team, including Stephen Bettis and Chris Wilder,” the statement read, “and the new ownership is confident they can provide the right structure that allows the talent at the Club to thrive in the long-term.” As The Star revealed earlier this summer, the new owners are impressed with Bettis and met him and Wilder when they attended the Steel City derby win over Wednesday last month at Bramall Lane.

For many Unitedites the news is welcome, after a protracted period of negotiations between both parties, but there is also an element of wariness over the new incumbents in the Bramall Lane boardroom. One of the Prince’s big successes at Bramall Lane was to not price many out of attending United games, something that COH have publicly pledged to continue during their reign.

"We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United,” a statement jointly signed by Rosen and Eltoukhy read. “The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team no matter what. Our fans will be at the heart of what COH stands for, and we are deeply committed to ensuring Sheffield United is accessible and affordable for our supporters."