Prince Abdullah's Sheffield United affection laid bare after "eighth sibling" claim in daughter’s emotional statement

Prince Abdullah’s affection for Sheffield United saw him treat the club as his eighth child during his 11-year association with the Blades, the now former owner’s daughter has claimed in an emotional message. The Saudi royal came on board during United’s spell in League One and leaves with them top of the Championship, with a host of ups and downs in between.

A new dawn now beckons after the takeover by the COH Sports group, led by Americans Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who have pledged to do all they can to help return the Blades to the top tier - and then establish them there. That was something the Prince was unable to do last time around, with United unable to compete either from a financial or football point of view on their way to relegation.

In a message this afternoon the Prince’s daughter Sarah spoke of her father’s love for the Blades, the “financial pressure” he faced as the club’s owner and the “heart-wrenching” feeling of seeing “some of the media portray him as someone who didn’t care about the well-being of this club.”

“I have been trying to word this for the past few months,” her message read. “As my father mentioned at our last promotion, moving on from Sheffield United is mainly due to financial reasons and is one of the hardest things he has ever had to do. Closing has been like a tide. And so when we've come close to closing relief washed over us knowing that the financial pressure will be off my father's shoulders.

“And yet when the tide pulled back from closing, a sense of relief that we are still part of this club we all love so much. These feelings were especially strong because football rhetoric is one my father is exceptionally well-versed at. Brilliant at really. He is a mastermind when it comes to that pitch.

“On the outside it may seem like Abdullah bin Mosaad is ‘just another football club owner,’ but those who truly know him will know that although he has seven children, Sheffield United is our eighth sibling. Week in and week out, we gathered as a family to support and watch our beloved Blades put all they had onto the pitch. The highs were electric and the lows were blows that unfortunately for our family were not left on the pitch.

“Although my father has been in this game for years prior to United and has grown accustomed to the lows of this beautiful game, it was heart-wrenching seeing how some of the media portrayed him as someone who didn't care about the well-being of this club. Seeing him take hits for things that were out of his hands is the only aspect I will not miss.

I'm blessed to have this opportunity to say publicly how proud we are of our father. Leaving will be very difficult but we know he leaves United better than he found it. Sarah Abdullah Mosaad.

“My father cares, he cares for the fans, he cares for the board, the staff and the players. When a player fell on the field, we saw him make calls and visits, checking if they were ok and if they needed anything. My father cares. I wish people knew how much my father is devoted to this club, he truly loves every aspect. He values the fans, the club and everyone involved. I'm blessed to have this opportunity to say publicly how proud we are of our father. Leaving will be very difficult but we know he leaves United better than he found it.

“I am grateful to Reem, Yusuf, Abdullah Alghamdi, Oliver Seitz, Ahmad Afifiy, Selahattin Baki and Eyad Jubair. The way you stood unwaveringly with my father through all of this puts me at a loss for words, we truly appreciate it, you were all fighting for the club but took the unfair punches instead. I hope each and every one of you is proud, you left the Lane better than when you first entered it. And most importantly to the fans, thank you for welcoming us with open arms.

“I will never forget the first time I heard "you fill up my senses" bellow at the Lane ... my eyes filled with tears of joy and my heart swelled with pride to be a Blade. Once a Blade, always a Blade. Sarah Abdullah Mosaad.”