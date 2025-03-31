Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s new owners facing first real test of nerve amid stark “bright lights” transfer warning

Sheffield United’s new owners may soon be approaching the first real test of their nerve after they were sent a stark transfer warning ahead of what could be another huge summer at Bramall Lane. COH Sports assumed control of the Blades just before Christmas and have made a good start to life in charge, supporting a positive January transfer window and handing boss Chris Wilder a deserved new contract.

If the Blades can consolidate their current position, which sees them top of the Championship table with seven games of the regular season to go, and return to the Premier League, there is hope amongst the fanbase that a repeat of last season’s meek surrender can be avoided by more investment in Wilder’s group of players. United effectively accepted relegation last term before a ball was kicked with their transfer market business.

Their preparations for the top-flight were hardly helped by the 11th-hour departures of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, who had both entered the final year of their contracts. Previous owner Prince Abdullah refused to risk the possibility of losing one, or both, for free and elected to cash in - a decision that made some sense from a financial perspective, but none from a footballing one.

Whether that de-facto transfer policy remains in place under the new ownership, who have not yet conducted any external media interviews despite repeated requests, remains to be seen. But the Blades could be approaching another Ndiaye and Berge situation in just a matter of months, when defender Anel Ahmedhodzic enters the final year of the initial deal he signed when arriving at Bramall Lane from Malmo in 2022.

The centre-half is a popular figure with United fans and has appreciated their support during a tough period off the field, including his retirement from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina and publicly cutting ties with his father. But he has hardly committed his future to United, either, admitting in a recent interview with The Star that he “has not really thought about it too much. We’ll see. Whatever happens, happens.”

The Blades have begun discussions over a new deal for the defender and the situation is another interesting subplot to their push for the Premier League. If those negotiations don’t secure a breakthrough then it could be stick-or-twist time for the new ownership group, who may have to decide whether or not to cash in or keep one of their key players for another season but risk losing him for free a year down the line.

EFL pundit David Prutton recently spoke to Football League World with a note of caution about the Ahmedhodzic situation. “He’s another player I’m a big fan of at Sheffield United,” the former Leeds United and Wednesday man said. “They’re looking on course for a return to the Premier League at the time of speaking, although there are games left and plenty of drama to come.

“I think he’s been great since he’s come to English football. Jack Lester, a former teammate and very good friend of mine, spoke glowingly about his approach to his profession and about his status within the dressing room.

Blades sent Ahmedhodzic transfer warning

“He’s a tough player. He likes to get forward, he’s athletic and a sizeable physical specimen. He deals with the different parts of the game really well and is a good ball carrier. He ticks a lot of boxes for a player that wants to see, once again, the bright lights of the Premier League.

“But sometimes the finances can [dictate]. And whether Sheffield United would, if they don’t go up, be in a position to sell, we shall soon see. And I presume, given how well Anel’s been, he’ll be one of the players that many teams will be coveting.”