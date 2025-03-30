Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key Sheffield United man's burning promotion ambition after brutally honest "didn't want to play" admission

Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Sheffield United defender, has admitted he feels like he has unfinished business in the Premier League - after last season’s disastrous relegation campaign left him not wanting to play. The Bosnian centre-half has been a key part of the Blades’ attempts to get back to the top-flight at the first attempt, with Chris Wilder’s side well placed ahead of a final seven games of the regular campaign.

Friday evening’s victory against Coventry City sent the Blades clear at the top before rivals Leeds United and Burnley had the chance to respond yesterday afternoon, with a mouthwatering Easter Monday clash against the Clarets on the horizon. Boss Wilder expects the title race to go right to the wire, with three excellent sides who are showing few signs of letting up but also knowing that one will be condemned to the lottery of the play-offs.

Ahmedhodzic was in excellent form on Friday night as the Blades beat a resurgent Coventry 3-1, thanks to Gus Hamer’s stunner of a free-kick, a great striker’s finish from Tyrese Campbell and then a wonderful team goal which was finished off by Rhian Brewster for his second goal in as many games.

More eyes than normal may have been on Ahmedhodzic after the events of the first game against the Sky Blues earlier this season, when he allowed himself to get wound up by the poor antics of City striker Norman Bassette and was sent off for shoving the young Belgian around the throat area.

Bassette was given a hostile reception as he warmed up as an unused substitute while the Blades exacted some revenge with a clinical performance which could have seen them run out winners by an even more comfortable margin, before Jack Rudoni’s late consolation took some of the gloss off the win from a United perspective.

Ahmedhodzic’s consistency of late is made even more remarkable considering he is observing Ramadan, and consequently fasting from sunrise until sunset. He recently opened up on the experience in an interview with ITV Calendar, admitting: “I find that I perform better during Ramadan. Historically, having this to make me focus all the time ... it’s made me a little bit better.”

Ahmedhodzic’s religion is important to him, but so is the aim of getting the Blades back where he feels they belong. The defender’s debut campaign at top-flight level did not go as many observers predicted, with United’s defence shipping more than 100 goals en route to an instant return to the Championship.

But there is hope that if they can complete the job and return there, the Blades can fare better this time around. “It would mean a lot,” said Ahmedhodzic of the prospect of promotion.

“Because we had a very tough season last season and I feel like I personally owe it to the fans. The season wasn’t great. Even me as a player, I didn’t want to play. We lost every game. It was horrible to play in. But this season has been amazing.”

Asked if he felt he has unfinished business in the top-flight, the 26-year-old - who is approaching the final year of his Blades deal and recently told The Star he is not thinking about his future beyond this season - admitted: “One hundred per cent, yes. If we can get promoted, with Sheffield United it would be even better. It would be like a revenge mission or something like that. It would be very nice.”