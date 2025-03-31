Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United to renew Sheffield Wednesday rivalry as latest name confirmed for Chris Basham charity game

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will renew cross-city rivalries with Wednesday later this year after the manager in the opposition dugout was confirmed for Chris Basham’s big charity game at Bramall Lane. The triple promotion-winner will pull on the Blades shirt one last time for the ‘Big Charity Bash’ on May 4, which is raising money for Weston Park’s scanner appeal.

A number of fellow Blades icons have also confirmed they will return to South Yorkshire for the game, including the likes of Billy Sharp, Jack O’Connell and current England international Dean Henderson. Wilder will be in the home dugout for the game, and recently teased some Owls involvement when describing the game as one for South Yorkshire as a whole rather than just Blades fans.

And the first Wednesday connection has since been confirmed, with popular Royal Oak assistant manager and internet personality Steve Bracknell set to go head-to-head with Wilder in the opposition dugout. Tickets for the game are selling well, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions and available now via United’s online box office at www.sufc.co.uk.

The game will see members of United’s 2016/17 promotion side take on a Sky Sports XI, with boss Wilder targeting a sell-out to nail the target set by Weston Park to purchase a MRI simulator cancer scanning machine, which would be only one of a handful in the country to boost their vital work helping their patients.

“I know what you’re thinking,” said Bracknell from the away dressing room at Bramall Lane. “’Ooh, controversial.’ Well, controversy is my middle name and one thing I’m not is a bottle job.

“So yes, I am behind enemy lines. I have come to their back garden. Why? Well there are a few reasons. To stop him [Wilder] from chirping. Because I’ll be frank, I’m not quite ready yet to accept that the city’s his. I’ve got a few things to say about that.

“I’m here to support Chris Basham, because it’s a charity very close to my heart. Last year, I lost my father to cancer and I know how it feels and how it hurts. So yes, I anm willing to walk out in front of a load of Blades. Call me every name under the sun. If you don’t, let’s be honest .. the game’s gone.

Viral sensation Steve Bracknell steps behind enemy lines

So on May 4, I’m stepping out at Bramall Lane against him. I won’t say his name. There’s going to be blood, guts and thunder, mark my words. So let’s get up and down them, let’s get bombing on. But more importantly, let’s stay together as one. Now get me out of here. Get me a shower and get me out of this hell-hole they call Bramall Lane!”

Bracknell’s dedication to the Royal Oak has seen him become a viral sensation as he details the trials and tribulations of life as a Sunday League assistant manager online. He will now step behind enemy lines on May 4, recently checking out his new surroundings in the away dressing room at Bramall Lane.

But the friendly rivalry is secondary to what will be a worthwhile occasion to help an invaluable city institution in Weston Park, and also give Basham the send-off he deserves after a 10-year association with the Blades that was cruelly ended by a serious injury last season.

“First of all, I'd like to thank the board and Stephen Bettis for allowing us to put on the game,” Wilder said this morning ahead of United’s game against Coventry City on Friday evening. “It is not a Sheffield United game; it is a South Yorkshire game, in my opinion, and there'll be players and connections from Sheffield Wednesday and all around the region.”

“Bash deserves it, 100 per cent,” added Wilder. “The aim is to sell-out and I'm not putting ourselves in the same category as Liverpool and Tottenham, but I see 60,000 at Anfield and 60,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [for similar games]. Bash and the other boys have not had the send-off they deserve for their contributions from 16/17 right the way through.”