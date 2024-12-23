Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's path to 15-goal hotshot Louie Barry cleared after transfer decision officially confirmed

Sheffield United’s potential path to signing Louie Barry in next month’s transfer window has been cleared after official confirmation that the 15-goal hotshot will be recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County when the January sales begin. The 21-year-old is a player of interest for the Blades as they look to get over the line in the promotion race, having taken 50 points from their opening 22 games.

Barry has had two spells at Stockport, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances across them and 15 this term in League One. The Blades are far from the only side in the Championship looking at a loan deal, with rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United also linked.

Villa are sixth in the Premier League table and just three points off fourth-placed Nottingham Forest after beating Manchester City at the weekend, with Unai Emery’s side also still in the Champions League. Although a Stockport statement confirmed that Barry will “return to Villa Park for a period of assessment with Unai Emery’s first-team squad,” it seems likely that Villa will look to further the youngster’s development with a spell in the Championship over the second part of the season.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park,” the statement continued. “With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”

United are seeking a player who can operate on the left of their attack as they look to get their Premier League return push over the line, with midfield reinforcements also on manager Chris Wilder’s wishlist after the season-ending injury suffered by Oliver Arblaster. Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder with previous experience of the division with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, is one option on loan while United have explored the possibility of bringing Ben Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane after last season’s loan spell.