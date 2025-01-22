Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s new owners continue Prince Abdullah approach as transfer spree continues

Sheffield United’s new owners have continued the financial trend of former owner Prince Abdullah after gaining control of the Blades just before Christmas. Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy were the initial frontmen of COH Sports, which welcomed on board three new investors this week.

All three - Joe Russo, Len Komoroski and Terry Ahern - will become directors of the Blades, with documents lodged at Companies House confirming that United have taken out another loan arrangement with Macquarie Bank. That was a favoured approach of the Prince during his time in charge, giving United up-front cash based on guaranteed future income but taking a haircut on the sum in interest payments.

The documents, signed by Rosen, show that United have entered into another arrangement with the Australian bank secured against future income from the Premier League, from 2026 to the summer of 2027.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has previously likened the practice to taking a payday loan, with many clubs up and down the country doing the same to help with cashflow. United have previously took out loans secured against Premier League money and transfer revenue owed from other clubs.

United are active in the transfer market this window and are closing in on the £10m capture of Leicester City man Tom Cannon. Jonjoe Kenny could soon follow Cannon through the entrance door before boss Chris Wilder looks to strengthen other areas of his squad, including central defence and midfield.

The Macquarie news comes as Eltoukhy described the “exhilarating” experience of co-owning United over the last month. Posting online, the American said: “The past 3-4 weeks as co-chair at Sheffield United have been nothing short of exhilarating. This isn’t just a football club; it’s a living, breathing symbol of resilience, passion, and unyielding determination—a reflection of the incredible city it calls home.

“These qualities resonate deeply with me and my entrepreneurial journey, where perseverance and drive have always been at the core.

“Competition is such a fundamental part of what makes us human. It inspires us to push boundaries, sharpen our focus, and aim for excellence every single day. For Sheffield United, that competitive spirit runs through its history—from the glory of the 1899 FA Cup triumph to the incredible Premier League promotion in 2023.

“Every milestone has been achieved through grit, teamwork, and an unrelenting belief in what’s possible.

“This same ethos fuels innovation in industries like technology and healthcare, where data serves as the foundation for transformation. At Sheffield United, data will be just as critical—a tool to discover new talent, refine strategies, and give us the edge needed to compete and succeed at the highest levels.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”