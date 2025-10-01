Sheffield United's main positive from night of frustration v Southampton as Blades hope for much-needed spark

The game ultimately ended in frustration, and plenty of it, but one of the big positives from Sheffield United’s defeat to Southampton last night was the return of midfelder Tom Davies. The former Everton man was named in the starting line-up as he played his first minutes in an eventual 2-1 defeat.

But in his cameo, before making way after 70 minutes, the former England U21 international showed exactly why he has been earmarked as a key part of the United puzzle as they look to rescue their season following a disastrous start.

Davies’ composure also rubbed off on Sydie Peck, who has looked over-exposed at times this term but was much more calm against the Saints and was unfortunate not to see a late equaliser - which would have been his first goal for the Blades - stand, after ref Adam Herczeg spotted what he believed was a foul before Peck headed home.

“Yes, brilliant,” said Alan Knill, on post-match media duties after boss Chris Wilder was sent off by Herczeg at half-time for accidentally kicking a ball into the crowd, when asked about Davies’ return.

“He's a top player, isn't he? It just adds calmness to us. It just adds calmness to Sydie’s game as well. It's something that he needs, that sort of player to play with him. I thought he played a whole lot better tonight. That’s massive for Tom as well.

“We all know Tom's history. He comes back and picks up an injury, then it's frustration. But he never stops working to be fit. He always wants to play. It doesn't matter how many setbacks he has; he's always ready for the game.

“I thought he was excellent tonight. It was fantastic that he got 60 minutes. Hopefully now we can get more time into him. He's fine. It was the plan to bring him off. We don't want to stress him any more. I thought he was excellent tonight.”

Davies’ return is especially timely given United’s lack of strength and experience in central midfield, with Oliver Arblaster still on the comeback trail from the ACL injury he suffered last November.

There is no update yet on Tahith Chong, the former Luton man whose hopes of impressing on his planned full debut at Oxford United on Saturday were scuppered when he suffered a knee injury in the warm-up.

He underwent a scan earlier this week but Knill said: “We don't know how long he'll be out for. We haven't had the results back yet. We're hoping it's not too bad.

“I'll be honest, I thought it was a good game. Two good teams. To me it looked like a top Championship game. I kind of knew what they were like. They'd have possession of the ball but we'd have our moments. That's how it played out pretty much first half.

They always offer a threat but I thought we offered a threat as well once we recovered the ball. Listen, obviously we hate losing, don't we? We hate losing. But I thought the performance was better than the two performances we've had before. So that’s positive. But obviously the most important thing in football is points.”