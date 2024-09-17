Sheffield United EA Sports FC 25 player ratings amid curious Ollie Arblaster, Ivo Grbic, Coulibaly verdicts

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United’s EA Sports FC 25 player ratings confirmed ahead of popular game’s latest instalment release

Sheffield United have started the new campaign strongly, as one of only three Championship sides to be unbeaten at this stage of the season. The Blades are sixth in the early table and without their two-point deduction would be level on points with third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

But how does their squad compare in the virtual world of EA Sports FC 25, the latest instalment of the popular video game series formerly known as FIFA? The game will be released worldwide on Friday, September 27, while players with early access can play from this coming Friday (September 20). Ahead of that, we had a look at the ratings of the current Blades squad in the game - with some head-scratching statistics for certain players...

Have a look through and see what you reckon - which players are scored just about right and which ones have EA clearly not been watching recently?

1. Sydie Peck 53

Peck’s breakthrough in the early part of the season clearly hasn’t reached EA towers, with his 53 rating the lowest of the United squad. Anything less than 90 aggression would be miles off it too! | Sportimage

2. Louie Marsh 59

On a high after his recent goals for both United and England which make a mockery of the 58 shooting rating. Skill number could be higher too | Sportimage

3. Alfie Gilchrist 65

Still only 20 and without a great deal of senior football under his belt until this summer but Gilchrist's rating will surely rise in the future | Sportimage

4. Andre Brooks 66

United's lowest rated silver permanent player, he’s also listed as a CAM in the game despite his good start to the season on the right wing | Sportimage

