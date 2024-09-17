Sheffield United have started the new campaign strongly, as one of only three Championship sides to be unbeaten at this stage of the season. The Blades are sixth in the early table and without their two-point deduction would be level on points with third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

But how does their squad compare in the virtual world of EA Sports FC 25, the latest instalment of the popular video game series formerly known as FIFA? The game will be released worldwide on Friday, September 27, while players with early access can play from this coming Friday (September 20). Ahead of that, we had a look at the ratings of the current Blades squad in the game - with some head-scratching statistics for certain players...

Have a look through and see what you reckon - which players are scored just about right and which ones have EA clearly not been watching recently?

1 . Sydie Peck 53 Peck’s breakthrough in the early part of the season clearly hasn’t reached EA towers, with his 53 rating the lowest of the United squad. Anything less than 90 aggression would be miles off it too! | Sportimage Photo Sales

2 . Louie Marsh 59 On a high after his recent goals for both United and England which make a mockery of the 58 shooting rating. Skill number could be higher too | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Alfie Gilchrist 65 Still only 20 and without a great deal of senior football under his belt until this summer but Gilchrist's rating will surely rise in the future | Sportimage Photo Sales