Birmingham City boss issues Billy Sharp warning ahead of Sheffield United clash

Sharp, United’s top scorer this season, travels to the Midlands full of confidence after breaking the record for Championship goals with his 122nd strike in last weekend’s win over Peterborough.

That goal also took Sharp to nine for the season and Bowyer has warned his side they will have to be on red alert to prevent the veteran reaching double figures in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowyer also knows it isn’t a case of stop Sharp, stop United, with Paul Heckingbottom bolstering his attacking options ahead of the game by bringing back England youth international Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion.

“They are a tough side who have come down from the Premier League. We played them earlier in the season and it was really tough,” Bowyer, whose side beat the Blades on the opening day of the season, said.

“Their strength in depth in their squad is exceptional.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has warned his side to keep a close eye on Sheffield United's Billy Sharp - Clive Rose/Getty

"Billy Sharp scores goals for fun and he will be a big test for our defenders. We will have to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“He is a threat, but they have a lot of threats. We need to do our job and concentrate on the other 10 too.”