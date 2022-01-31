Sheffield United's John Egan in unlikely link with West Ham United

The Blades are going all out on Deadline Day to bolster their defence with a centre back their only target before the January transfer window closes at 11pm.

That’s why rumours surrounding one of their key men are very surprising.

Sheffield United's John Egan has been linked with a very unlikely potential move to West Ham United. Picture: David Klein / Sportimage

Reports over the weekend have suggested that John Egan is on a list of players that West Ham United could bring in as they prepare to lose on of their own central defenders.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Hammers defender Issa Diop and should the Frenchman head to the North East then David Moyes has a gap to fill.

Egan’s name was mentioned in the national press on Sunday but given how difficult the Blades have found it in trying to bring in just one centre-half, it would be a monumental error if they were to allow Egan to leave, regardless of how much money he may bring in. Tryinbg to bring in one defender on deadline day is one thing, but to try and sign two – particularly one of Egan’s quality to replace him – at this stage would be almost impossible.

Paul Heckingbottom has previously stated that there are no plans to sell any of United’s first team players, though some on the fringes could be moved on. That includes Lys Mousset who is expected to move to Serie A strugglers Salernitana today.

It would be a stunning turn of events if Egan was to also leave and it is hugely unlikely that it will happen.

West Ham have slipped in their attempts to break into the top four after a good start to the season.

Egan's international manager Stephen Kenny stated back in Novemner after a couple of hugely impressive performances for the Republic of Ireland, including holding Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo and all – to a goalless draw in Dublin.