Sheffield United holding "talks" with potential new signings as transfer deadline looms

Despite missing out on a number of targets at the beginning of the window, including Scotland international John Souttar, Heckingbottom told The Star he is hopeful of making a breakthrough during the closing stages of the window after revealing talks are continuing with alternative options.

They are understood to include Liverpool’s Rhys Williams, after United’s coaching and recruitment departments launched a charm offensive designed to try and persuade Jurgen Klopp to reverse a decision to keep the youngster at Anfield if Nathaniel Phillips is sold. Phillips’ name was also included on the list of options United’s scouts presented to Heckingbottom earlier this month, although the 24-year-old is likely to remain in the Premier League with West Ham and Newcastle both expressing their interest in acquiring his services.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Peterborough lifted United to 11th in the Championship table, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Yes, things are happening. Things are going on. There’s progress and I’m hopeful we can get something done. There’s people we are looking at and things are happening, talks that we’re having.”

After expressing his frustration at United’s failure to strengthen their rearguard when the market first reopened - confessing they had been “too slow” to advance deals at times - Heckingbottom has taken an increasingly active role in negotiations with potential signings over the past seven days.

The former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief is also having “conversations” about recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion after fellow striker Rhian Brewster limped-out of the victory at London Road. An agreement to place Lys Mousset with Serie A strugglers Salernitana is unaffected by Brewster’s latest fitness issue, which United fear could be a recurrence of the hamstring injury which kept him out of action for nearly two months earlier this term. Oliver Burke is scheduled to spent the remainder of the campaign at Millwall while Regan Slater recently completed a permanent switch to Hull City.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams of Liverpool are both admired by Sheffield United: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With United set to contest seven matches in February, Heckingbottom has identified a lack of cover and competition at the heart of their rearguard as one of the greatest threats to his squad’s hopes of making an immediate return to the top-flight.

Following a slow start to the campaign, United are only six points outside the play-off positions having played two games fewer than Middlesbrough who occupy the fourth and final berth. Now managed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, they visit South Yorkshire on March 8.

Outlining the qualities he wants the new arrival to possess, Heckingbottom said: “They’ve got to be the right person. We could probably bring someone in right now but they have to be the right character and have the qualities that we want.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson celebrates with manager Paul Heckingbottom after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough: Leila Coker/PA Wire.