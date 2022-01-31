Sheffield United transfers LIVE: Deadline Day news, rumours and reaction

If you’re a fan of rumours, online rants, sneaky agents, [insert any name] being spotted in a local KFC and footballers holding scarves above their heads in empty stadiums, then today is for you. It’s practically Christmas.

Yes, it’s deadline day in the January transfer window and unless your team is going to sign someone who’s been given the boot a while ago and is now a free agent who hasn’t played for a fair while, then today is their last chance to bolster the squad.

For United, nothing has really changed since the window opened. They had to deal with the departure of Robin Olsen with his loan from Roma cancelled allowing the keeper to head for Aston Villa’s bench. Adam Davies has now come in to replace the Sweden international but the main target remains the same as it always was.

OPERATION: BRING IN A CENTRAL DEFENDER. It’s a mission that has so far failed, but they still have time to complete it. Rhys Williams of Liverpool is a player they want but have so far been given the brush off - will the Reds change their minds in the end?

Heading for the exit appears to be striker Lys Mousset, whose social media training videos that were a massive hung-up piece of meat and a sprint up Jenkin Road away from a Rocky montage, seems to have impressed someone at least.

We are also expecting a couple to be going out the door on loan and of course, (fear not, we are definitely not saying this is something that is likely to happen), who knows who might come in with a late big-money bid for a player?

Deadline Day throws up all manner of madness, particularly in January, so it’s worth keeping track of all the developments throughout the day.

To do that, you can stay right here, where our team of Blades experts will bring you all the latest news and rumours on United and the teams around them, right up until the window [dramatic voice] SLAMS SHUT!