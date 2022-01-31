Sheffield United transfers LIVE: Deadline Day news, rumours and reaction
It’s a hugely important day in Sheffield United’s season as we head towards deadline in the January transfer window.
The Blades have brought in one player so far since the window opened and that was only because they somewhat unexpectedly lost goalkeeper Robin Olsen to Aston Villa earlier this month.
Adam Davies has come in from Stoke City to fill the gap and challenge Wes Fodderingham for the number one jersey, but it’s just in front of the stoppers where United’s focus remains.
The Blades are in dire need of another central defender and there are concerns that failure to get one could derail their hopes of breaking into the top six and a place in the Play-Offs this season.
So far they’ve been rebuffed in their attempts to sign John Souttar from Hearts, who signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, and young defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool whose parent club have so far turned down an approach.
It is understood United haven’t completely given up in respect of Williams but they do have other irons in the fire – time however is not on their side.
We could also see Lys Mousset leaving today, with a move to Italy looking increasingly likely so that will at least free up some money from wages.
Today’s business – if there is to be any – could go right down to the wire so stick with us throughout the day on our live blog for up-to-the-minute updates.
Sheffield United Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 07:19
- United lost Robin Olsen and replaced him with Adam Davies in the window
- The Blades are actively looking for a central defender on loan
- Lys Mousset is expected to make a move to Serie A
John Egan to West Ham?
We wouldn’t be too concerned with this one but John Egan is being linked with a move to the Premier League. With United already desperate for a central defender themselves, it would be mad to let one of their most important players leave, no matter how much money is offered. However, reports yesterday suggested that West Ham are preparing for the possibility of Issa Diop leaving to join Newcastle, with Egan’s name being ‘whispered’ at the London Stadium as a possible replacement according to reports in the national press.
Hecky’s confident he’ll get his man today
We’ll be writing the words ‘central’ and ‘defender’ a lot today. Hecky’s phone is likely to be buzzing all day
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is confident of signing a new centre-half before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, revealing “progress” has been made in his search for defensive reinforcements.
The state of play at Sheffield United on transfer deadline day as more talks take place
Sheffield United hope to be active in the transfer market before tonight’s deadline.
Talks ongoing - but time’s running out
Welcome to Deadline Day
If you’re a fan of rumours, online rants, sneaky agents, [insert any name] being spotted in a local KFC and footballers holding scarves above their heads in empty stadiums, then today is for you. It’s practically Christmas.
Yes, it’s deadline day in the January transfer window and unless your team is going to sign someone who’s been given the boot a while ago and is now a free agent who hasn’t played for a fair while, then today is their last chance to bolster the squad.
For United, nothing has really changed since the window opened. They had to deal with the departure of Robin Olsen with his loan from Roma cancelled allowing the keeper to head for Aston Villa’s bench. Adam Davies has now come in to replace the Sweden international but the main target remains the same as it always was.
OPERATION: BRING IN A CENTRAL DEFENDER. It’s a mission that has so far failed, but they still have time to complete it. Rhys Williams of Liverpool is a player they want but have so far been given the brush off - will the Reds change their minds in the end?
Heading for the exit appears to be striker Lys Mousset, whose social media training videos that were a massive hung-up piece of meat and a sprint up Jenkin Road away from a Rocky montage, seems to have impressed someone at least.
We are also expecting a couple to be going out the door on loan and of course, (fear not, we are definitely not saying this is something that is likely to happen), who knows who might come in with a late big-money bid for a player?
Deadline Day throws up all manner of madness, particularly in January, so it’s worth keeping track of all the developments throughout the day.
To do that, you can stay right here, where our team of Blades experts will bring you all the latest news and rumours on United and the teams around them, right up until the window [dramatic voice] SLAMS SHUT!
Get involved by tweeting us @TheStarBlades and we'll be popping up with the odd Q&A throughout the day too. So keep the kettle boiling and stick with us for all the latest from S2