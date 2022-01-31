Sheffield United have made only one signing this season, bringing in goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City.

The Blades have also sent Oliver Burke and Michael Verrips out on loan to Millwall and Fortuna Sittard respectively.

Sheffield United fans will be keen to see some more fresh faces arrive at Bramall Lane before tonight’s deadline.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)

4. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)