Sheffield United look to repeat Sydie Peck, Ryan One transfer tricks as international signings confirmed

Sheffield United are looking to repeat the success of their previous Sydie Peck and Ryan One transfer tricks after confirming their latest batch of scholarship signings ahead of the new season. Much of the focus remains on first-team players for new boss Ruben Selles, but a strong academy system beneath that level is a key part of United’s future plan.

Yesterday the Blades announced 11 players had signed their first professional deals with the Blades, including Sam Colechin, Zach Giggs and a new face from Aston Villa in the shape of defender Max Asante-Boakye. And that was followed by news of 10 players who had penned scholarship terms at Bramall Lane.

That number also included several new faces, and one that had spent time at United on trial last season. Midfielder Robert Adams moves north from Arsenal to sign for the Blades, echoing the switch made by Sydie Peck back in 2021 - albeit under slightly different circumstances.

Peck, of course, has gone on to establish himself as a firm fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane and that won’t have gone unnoticed by Adams and his camp, with the Blades likely to have used that as a selling point in their pursuit of talented youngsters who have moved on from their previous clubs.

Another success story for their academy has been the signing of Ryan One from Hamilton Academical in Scotland, and the Blades have raided the Scottish side again to bring in Scottish U16 international Cole Hay. Emmett Morrison, an international at the same level for Northern Ireland, joins from Cliftonville, while goalkeeper Ethan Gold completes a trio of brand new faces.

Cliftonville subsequently confirmed that Morrison had made the move to Bramall Lane “for an undisclosed fee,” adding: “Cliftonville Football Club extends best wishes to Emmett Morrison following confirmation of his move to Sheffield United.

“The young midfielder ... played a starring role in our academy set-up ... with all at the Reds offering him the very best of luck for his time with the English Championship side and throughout his future career.”

A United statement confirming the news read: “Ben Murray, Charlie Bulmer, Keehan Barrett-Underwood, Marley Parr-Pearson, Matthew Poppleton, Robert Adams and Thomas Dearden all now became permanent members of the Under 18s squad for the new season.

“Midfielder Murray scored a superb goal on the final day of the Under 18s season back in May, while striker Bulmer and midfielder Parr-Pearson started the Professional Development League Cup final against Peterborough United.

“Defender Dearden was also a regular last season, as well as representing Wales at Under 16s and Under 17s level, while Barrett-Underwood joined towards the end of the season from Liverpool and Poppleton featured in the final two games of the campaign after leaving Everton.

“Midfielder Adams joins from Arsenal and did feature on a handful of occasions as a trialist, earning himself a scholarship ahead of the new season.”