Sheffield United's Femi Seriki stance after exciting full-back linked with QPR amid Jimmy Dunne development

Sheffield United have no intention of losing Femi Seriki in the last few hours of the transfer window after the exciting full-back was linked with a deadline-day switch to QPR. The link added extra intrigue to the Jimmy Dunne saga, with the Blades moving on from their interest in the R’s defender after declining to meet the asking price for a player out of contract in a few months.

Speculation that QPR had mounted a late bid for Seriki led to talk that the move for Dunne was not officially done and dusted, with Martí Cifuentes’ side searching for a replacement for Dunne at right-back before they even considered doing business for the 27-year-old Irishman.

But The Star understands that no such late deal is in the offing for Dunne, who was valued at £3m by Loftus Road officials, and that United will not sanction the exit of Seriki before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. United instead switched their attentions towards Crystal Palace’s Rob Holding, who underwent a medical in London earlier today ahead of an expected loan switch to Bramall Lane as centre-half cover.

That would leave boss Chris Wilder with the dilemma of which of his six loanees to leave out of each matchday squad, with only five temporary players allowed on any one teamsheet. The Blades are also closing in on a double deal for unknown duo Christian Nwachukwu, a 19-year-old Nigerian currently plying his trade with Bulgarian First League side Botev Plovdiv, and 22-year-old Jefferson Cáceres at F. B. C. Melgar in his home country of Peru.

We understand that Dunne was keen to make the move to Bramall Lane, and United may now be able to pick him up for free in the summer when his deal at Loftus Road officially expires. Interestingly, the Blades could come face-to-face with Dunne later this season when the Blades travel to the capital to face QPR in a few weeks.