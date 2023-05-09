With Paul Heckingbottom’s side also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, The Star’s James Shield hands out his end of season awards following a memorable campaign at Bramall Lane.

Player of the Year: If the season finished in February or March, there would probably only have been one winner. It didn’t, of course, but Oliver Norwood should still be in the conversation; even though he was dislodged by Tommy Doyle a couple of months ago. Likewise Anel Ahmedhodzic, the only player United paid a fee for ahead of the campaign. The Bosnian is equipped for top-flight football. But Iliman Ndiaye, scorer of 15 goals, provider of 11 assists and deliverer of countless wonderful moments, is the obvious choice. Let’s hope he is still wearing the red and white of United next season.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Young Player of the Year: Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks have both shown flashes of their potential. The same goes for Daniel Jebbison. Everyone knew James McAtee was a supremely talented footballer when he arrived on loan from Manchester City. He wouldn’t have been on the books there otherwise. But I’m going to plump for someone who, over the past couple of months, has made themselves look essential to United’s top-flight hopes after also being borrowed from the reigning Premier League champions thanks to his energy and sound technique. Winner: Tommy Doyle.

Goal of the Season: I’m not going to go for the most spectacular strike. So apologies to Doyle, who netted an absolute screamer to settle United’s FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers. Instead, I’m going to take advantage of the fact it’s a game of opinions and go for one, even though it was expertly crafted, which I think was hugely important. Here’s why. Last month, when Ndiaye seized on a weak back pass towards the end of the win over Cardiff City, he showed his ingenuity by sending the ball one way around Ryan Allsop, waltzing his own body around the other and then firing the ball into an empty net. The first instinct of so many players these days wouldn’t have been to score. Rather they’d have invited contact with the ‘keeper and tried to con a penalty. Ndiaye didn’t. Instead he struck a blow for skill and honesty. Winner: Ndiaye v Cardiff City (h).

Iliman Ndiaye has excelled for Sheffield United during their climb out of the Championship: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Result of the Season: Let’s not try to be too clever or complex about this one. Instead, let’s just go for the one which saw United win promotion with three games to spare in front of their own fans. Winner: United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion.

Club Man Award: Chris Basham would be the sentimental choice, given the support and advice he has given Ahmedhodzic since his arrival in England. Or maybe captain Billy Sharp. Despite turning 37 in February and therefore being used only sparingly this season, the veteran centre-forward remains an important figure in the dressing room where he helps to police standards. But I’m going to go a little left-field with my choice in this category. After spending the seven months in the treatment room, Rhian Brewster has continued to be a visible presence on matchdays both at Bramall Lane and on the road. The former Liverpool player has endured a terrible time of it with injuries and must really be hurting inside. But you wouldn’t think so, given his upbeat nature around the rest of the squad. Winner: Rhian Brewster.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Loan of the Season: With Ciaran Clark not playing enough after arriving from Newcastle, largely due to the form of Jack Robinson, which might not be coincidental, this race is between James McAtee and Doyle. The Manchester City midfielder have both staked strong claims. It’s possible to build a compelling case for either. McAtee’s vision, spatial awareness and goals have been a powerful weapon in United’s armoury towards the end of the campaign. But Doyle edges it because his athleticism has arguably made him an indispensable member of Heckingbottom’s starting eleven. United need someone with exactly those qualities to be the focal point next term too, given the amount of time they are likely to spend without the ball. Winner: Tommy Doyle.

One to Watch: If he’s handled correctly, coached properly and shows a real willingness to learn then I genuinely think this youngster has all of the attributes required to go on and enjoy the same type of career as fellow United academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Let’s hope he isn’t lured away before then for a pittance of his potential worth, like the now Everton and England striker was.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have both excelled for Sheffield United after arriving from Manchester City on loan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Breakthrough Moment: Can a moment be a season long? I hope so, because I’m going to hand this particular gong to someone who has really established themselves at Bramall Lane this term. Not only as one of the first names on the manager’s team sheet but also in the hearts of the club’s fans too. It won’t have been easy after enduring a miserable finish to 2021 and equally frustrating start to 2022. But after breaking a long goal drought in August, this player has not looked back since and ended the campaign on 15 goals with his fellow attacker Ndiaye. I also want to give an honourable mention to Rhys Norrington-Davies, who looked really impressive before being injured in October. Winner: Oli McBurnie.

Unsung Performance: Just before the World Cup break, United were almost on their knees with injuries tearing the heart out of Heckingbottom’s squad. They could have used those as an excuse for delivering a subdued performance. Instead, they fought and fought hard - grinding-out a narrow but deserved victory thanks to George Baldock’s second-half goal. Winner: Cardiff City 0-1 United.

Sheffield United's teenage centre-forward Daniel Jebbison has lashings of potential: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates reaching the Premier League with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage