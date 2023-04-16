Sabri Lamouchi, the Cardiff City manager, insisted this match was decided by “small details” and to an extent he was right with the visitors posing Sheffield United a far sterner test than the scoreline would suggest.

But persistence and when it mattered, some moments of individual brilliance, also turned the tide of a contest which finished with Paul Heckingbottom’s side taking a giant step towards sealing automatic promotion from the Championship. Many of the latter were provided by Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, reminding that they will leave difficult boots to fill when Paul Heckingbottom’s side meet their parent club Manchester City at Wembley next weekend. Possibly next season too, if their contributions towards what promises to be a profitable campaign at Bramall Lane - on the pitch at least - sees them handed a chance to stake claims for roles in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before meeting the Premier League title-holders in the FA Cup semi-finals, however, United must complete an even more important assignment. Second in the table and five points clear of third-placed Luton Town, with both Rob Edwards’ men and Middlesbrough having only four matches left to play, beating Bristol City on Tuesday night would leave United on the precipice of a return to the top-flight.

Given the position they now find themselves in, the attitude United’s players demonstrated after falling behind against Cardiff, responding to Sory Kaba’s early penalty with four goals of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we went down, Eges (John Egan) went and slammed the ball down on the spot and said ‘let’s go’ and the crowd raised their noise,” Heckingbottom said. “Everyone got on with their jobs.”

Rather than go chasing the game, playing the occasion rather than the fixture, United stuck to both their strategy and their guns; negating the visitors’ physicality with patient passing, incessant probing and, when the opportunity presented itself, displays of genuine individual quality. The first of those came when McAtee drove into Cardiff’s box, swivelled his hips and then beat Ryan Allsop with a delightful finish. Jack Robinson’s thunderous header, from Doyle’s delicious cross, put them in front before Iliman Ndiaye pounced on a mistake by Mark McGuinness and eased his way past the former England youth international. Ciaran Clark’s effort, after coming on as a substitute, was scruffy and slightly fortuitous given that the ball appeared to hit Sander Berge’s arm before finding its way into Cardiff’s net. But the combination of patience and panache United were able to produce, given the circumstances, was impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Although Connor Wickham hit the woodwork for City, before Ndiaye stretched their lead, United were effective and focused at the other end of the pitch too. Adam Davies, deputising for the suspended Wes Foderingham, made an excellent block to deny Joe Ralls while Robinson completed an excellent clearance soon after scoring.

“I told Robbo afterwards, the header for the goal would get all the headlines but that the other one he made was just as good for me,” Heckingbottom noted. “We don’t want things like that going unmentioned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s mental strength and self-belief, crucial qualities in the heat of a battle which might have a few twists and turns yet, laid the foundations for this victory. Heckingbottom’s team has already proved its quality. It has the right mindset too.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield