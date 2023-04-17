Despite not making a first team appearance since October, as he battles back from a serious hamstring injury, Brewster has been one of his club’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders in recent months - travelling to last week’s game against Burnley and also congratulating United’s players on their win over Cardiff City.
That result saw second placed United maintain their five point lead over third placed Luton Town, with five matches remaining on their league schedule this term.
Impressed by how Brewster has put his own disappointment to one side in order to help those who are available for selection prepare for fixtures, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Rhian, with everything he’s had going on, everyone here feels for him. And like I said not so long back, if I could give one lad a lucky break then it would definitely be him. He deserves it.
“But everyone has contributed to what we are doing. Because you only achieve something over the course of a season, not in a small block of games.”
“We want to make sure we do something this season so that everyone, including Rhian and others who are out at the moment, can be proud.”
Jayden Bogle, the United wing-back, made a similar claim ahead of Cardiff’s visit to South Yorkshire.
“In order to do that,” said Heckingbottom, whose side meets Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend,” We’ve just got to go one step at a time.”