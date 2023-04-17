Rhian Brewster’s continued support of his Sheffield United team mates, as they attempt to secure automatic promotion from the Championship, has won praise from manager Paul Heckingbottom ahead of tonight’s meeting with Bristol City.

Despite not making a first team appearance since October, as he battles back from a serious hamstring injury, Brewster has been one of his club’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders in recent months - travelling to last week’s game against Burnley and also congratulating United’s players on their win over Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result saw second placed United maintain their five point lead over third placed Luton Town, with five matches remaining on their league schedule this term.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Impressed by how Brewster has put his own disappointment to one side in order to help those who are available for selection prepare for fixtures, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Rhian, with everything he’s had going on, everyone here feels for him. And like I said not so long back, if I could give one lad a lucky break then it would definitely be him. He deserves it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But everyone has contributed to what we are doing. Because you only achieve something over the course of a season, not in a small block of games.”

“We want to make sure we do something this season so that everyone, including Rhian and others who are out at the moment, can be proud.”

Jayden Bogle, the United wing-back, made a similar claim ahead of Cardiff’s visit to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster following Sheffield United's game at Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage