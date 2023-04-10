Blades man saw red in 17th minute of clash against title-chasing Burnley

Sheffield United suffered a suspension blow at Burnley this evening when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham saw red early in the clash at Turf Moor.

Foderingham saw red for a professional foul after a horror mix-up involving him and defender Jack Robinson after a long ball forward threatened to send Nathan Tella free on goal.

Foderingham came out of his goal to clear but both he and Robinson hesitated, allowing Tella to nick the ball and take it round the United goalkeeper - who bundled him over as he looked to race away and tap into the empty net.

Referee Michael Salisbury initially gave a penalty but changed his decision to a free-kick - correctly, as replays showed, with the incident occuring just outside the penalty area. After consulting with his assistant, Salisbury showed Foderingham the red card - with Robinson’s misery compounded as he made way for sub goalkeeper Adam Davies.

With United’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on the horizon, there were initial fears amongst the fanbase that Foderingham may be banned for the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men. But a professional foul carries only a one-match ban, rather than three, meaning Foderingham will be ruled out of this weekend’s home clash with Cardiff City.

