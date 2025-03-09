Rival boss makes Sheffield United, Burnley promotion claim after “looking good for them” verdict

As a man who has faced them both in the space of seven days, Paul Heckingbottom is well positioned to assess the battle between Sheffield United and Burnley for a place in the Premier League next season. The Preston North End boss led his side to a 3-0 FA Cup win over a changed Clarets side last weekend, before making his return to Bramall Lane yesterday for the first time since he was sacked back in 2023.

Tyrese Campbell’s second-half goal gave the Blades victory and maintained their two-point advantage over the Clarets, who beat Luton Town 4-0 at Turf Moor on the same afternoon. Both sides are showing few signs of letting up in their bid to return to the top-flight after relegation last season, with the mouthwatering proposition of a clash between the two on Easter Monday in just the third-to-last game of the season.

Heckingbottom, of course, knows exactly what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League, having done so at Bramall Lane in 2022/23, and admitted to The Star: “I think [the promotion race] will go all the way. Burnley were my favourites; I said that before the season started.

“I felt their squad was strong but then they've sold and made changes whereas Sheffield United have got as strong a squad as anyone. The one common thing with all three teams; [Leeds boss] Daniel Farke's done it before, Chris [Wilder] has done it before and Scott [Parker, Burnley manager] has done it before.

“All the squads have players who've done it before as well and that's why I think it's going to go down to the wire, and whoever handles it the best. I think the one thing Sheffield United have been relentless at is being so efficient and getting over the lines in games and that's a big quality to have.

"I got asked a lot about [United] at the start of the season and they were one of my favourites. I felt their XI was as good as anyone in the league but they needed reinforcements. They were up there anyway, and in January they added.

“Their squad is really really strong. The options for the starting XI, the options from the bench, and they're in a strong position. So it's looking good for them.”