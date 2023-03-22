Sheffield United's biggest assets go beyond results as Dozy Mmobuosi takeover rumbles on - Alan Biggs

As bizarre as it is to talk about a crisis at a club heading for the Premier League and one step from an FA Cup final, this is Sheffield United.

But the team on the field is taking all eyes off the club’s financial difficulties. And it is the team on the field that can solve even those.

Looking for a solution to the transfer embargo, unpaid bills and - as it’s thankfully turned out - a very premature, at worst, threat of administration? Keep your eyes fixed on the field for that as well.

Not literally maybe, but it’s very much a promotion-or-bust campaign powered from the dressing room. Who wouldn’t want to own a team like that?

Right there is where the club has value - to the tune of around £90m in the estimation of the current pursuer. Take that away and you are building from scratch.

I can’t see why there wouldn’t be more raiding parties - and at a potentially higher value - if the Dozy Mmobuosi bid flounders.

And why there shouldn’t be interest whether Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades win promotion or not, much as I expect them to achieve it.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has led his team to second in the Championship and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Now hear me out. Everyone expects that a falling short would see the break up of a squad that, in core terms, has been established for half a dozen years now. It is a serious threat. A dozen contracts are up, the best players would likely be sold.

But an owner coming in to tie up those loose ends, and with power to invest, would have a great base to realise the club’s potential, even if still in the Championship. And maybe the current owners could go halfway on that, reducing the price accordingly?

You see, United have a precious commodity even beyond results - an unbreakable bond between management and players in an environment of strong leaders on and off the field.

All of that stands to be destroyed, in either division next season, unless the club can re-finance itself and quickly. Time is ticking on the Mmobuosi deal, still subject to EFL approval. There must be others out there should it fail.

While the club emphatically dismissed a “ludicrous” national newspaper story suggesting an imminent collapse into administration - in an all-too-rare public statement - cash-flow problems could not be denied.

Also hanging in the air are “ridiculous” and “unacceptable”, Heckingbottom’s description of behind-the-scenes issues he has encountered this season.

Strong words from an often understated character and he is in a strong position to say them. Without him, United would not be well placed to rescue themselves and bring some relief, not to say profit, for the hierarchy, either through promotion or a takeover.

Preferably it will be both, albeit that toughened-up EFL safeguards are crucial - to protect the heart and soul of the place. And you’ll find both of those on the field.