Sheffield United loan star Tommy Doyle outlines case to face Man City in FA Cup semi-final

Tommy Doyle, the Sheffield United loan star, has outlined the Blades’ case for him to be involved in next month’s FA Cup semi-final against his parent club Manchester City, insisting such experiences are all “great learning curves” for young players to learn from.

Tommy Doyle is mobbed by his Sheffield United teammates after booking their place at Wembley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Hours after scoring the long-range screamer that sent the Blades through to Wembley, Doyle was brought back down to earth with a bump when the subsequent semi-final draw pitted his loan club against his parent one at the national stadium.

Although FA rules clearly prohibit any loan player from appearing against their parent club in the competition, boss Paul Heckingbottom is planning to approach City and “ask the question” on behalf of Doyle and his City teammate, James McAtee, in recognition of the part both have played for the Blades this season in both league and cup.

United are expected to argue that exposing two of City’s bright young stars to the experience and pressure of playing at Wembley would only be beneficial for them – and therefore, as a result, City – going forward.

And Doyle, speaking after his winner against Blackburn on Sunday but before the cup draw had been made, recalled his experience of travelling with City’s squad to FA and League Cup finals and other big Premier League games.

“I've been in some very special situations with City,” the 21-year-old said. “Champions Leagues, Carabao and FA Cups, Premier League … they're all special and they're all learning curves and opportunities to learn off the best players.

“That's ultimately where you want to be; you want to be at the very top. And that is my goal. But I also know where I am at the moment and this club is playing a massive part in how I'm developing and progressing.

“I love it here and I'm glad that I can repay the fans for how good they've been with me, to score the goal to take them to Wembley.”

Doyle and McAtee have little time to dwell on the disappointment of missing out at Wembley, as they join up with the England U21 squad for games against France and Croatia over the international break before rejoining their United teammates next week to prepare for April 1’s trip to Norwich City.

