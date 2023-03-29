Blades star is a self-confessed admirer of Edin Dzeko and has opened up on his future transfer dream

Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Sheffield United defender, has revealed his desire to follow in the footsteps of Edin Dzeko and one day play for Manchester City.

The Bosnian striker was a hero of Ahmedhodzic’s as he was growing up, and the Blades defender achieved something of a childhood ambition when he appeared alongside Dzeko for the Bosnian national team.

And, speaking on international duty recently, Ahmedhodzic revealed: “Well since I was about 10 years old, and Edin Dzeko started playing for Manchester City, I’ve always followed City.

“After Dzeko, my favourite player was Yaya Toure. Since then, I’ve watched Manchester City every time they play. That means I’d like to play for City in the future. I love the football they play.”