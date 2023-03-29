Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Sheffield United defender, has revealed his desire to follow in the footsteps of Edin Dzeko and one day play for Manchester City.
The Bosnian striker was a hero of Ahmedhodzic’s as he was growing up, and the Blades defender achieved something of a childhood ambition when he appeared alongside Dzeko for the Bosnian national team.
And, speaking on international duty recently, Ahmedhodzic revealed: “Well since I was about 10 years old, and Edin Dzeko started playing for Manchester City, I’ve always followed City.
“After Dzeko, my favourite player was Yaya Toure. Since then, I’ve watched Manchester City every time they play. That means I’d like to play for City in the future. I love the football they play.”
Ahmedhodzic will have the chance to impress City face-to-face next month when the two sides face each other in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Before then, however, United will hope to have strengthened their grip on second place in the Championship table, as they hope to make clashes against giants such as City and Tottenham, who they beat earlier in their FA Cup run, a weekly occurence in the Premier League next season.