Berge has once again been urged to consider his future by his international boss

Sander Berge’s international boss has once again urged the Norwegian midfielder to consider his future with Sheffield United, insisting the “next step” for the 25-year-old is to “leave the Championship”.

Berge has spent two years at second-tier level now after remaining with the Blades following their relegation from the Championship. United travel to Norwich City this weekend second in the Championship table and in pole position to return to the top-flight, with another Stale Solbakken comment on the future of one of their prized assets unlikely to be viewed in a positive light by those in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane.

The Norway boss has previous here, having previously urged Berge to leave United for the good of his career. Those comments earned short shrift from Paul Heckingbottom, who appeared to accuse Solbakken of not knowing what he was talking about in a thinly-veiled response.

And Heckingbottom is unlikely to be thrilled by Solbakken’s latest comments, to Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “The next step for him [Berge] is that he has to leave the Championship,” Solbakken said.

“It has nothing to do with Sheffield United, because they are the second-best team there. But it has to do with the football that is generally played there.

“For him to take the next step, it may be good to enter a different culture and structure.”

Of course Berge and his United teammates are six weeks or so from leaving the Championship together, if they can evade the clutches of Middlesbrough and keep hold of second place. United are three points ahead of Boro in the table, with a game in hand.

