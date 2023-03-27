With 12 players in the final months of their contracts, and three loanees set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, it promises to be another interesting summer at Sheffield United.
Which division United are in next season – they travel to Norwich this weekend second in the Championship table – will undoubtedly play a big part in many of the decisions, while some of those players facing uncertain futures have options in their contracts allowing the Blades to extend them by a further season.
Some of the players nearing the expiry of their deals are experienced heads, some promising youngsters. The process of offering new deals has been disrupted by United’s transfer embargo, with league approval required before fresh terms can be accepted.
So we had a look, in squad number order, at the 15 players who could be on their way this summer – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...
Ollie Norwood and Billy Sharp are two Sheffield United stars out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Blades facing a key summer Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Enda Stevens (current age 32)
The Republic of Ireland defender has been a fine servant for the Blades since arriving on a free from Portsmouth, first helping them into the Premier League and then terrorising a number of top-flight right-backs. Nearing a return after an injury-plagued season and his experience could still prove vital Photo: Andrew Yates
3. John Fleck (31)
Another one who has given fine service to the Blades since arriving in the dark days of League One, going on the journey all the way up to the top flight and then back down again. Fitness issues have plagued him this season so far and he faces a real fight to break into the midfield three as it looks at the minute Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack O’Connell (28)
A modern-day legend of the Lane, O’Connell continues to work hard at his rehabilitation. But his contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen what United decide to do. Recently revealed a health and wellness venture called Cenote with his partner, Alex Greenwood, in a nod to his future plans perhaps? Photo: Lexy Ilsley