Sheffield United v Man City semi-final ticket price outlined as Brighton release details
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:43 BST
Sheffield United fans have received the clearest indication yet of the ticket prices they will face at Wembley for next month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.The 15 players who could leave Blades this summer as O’Connell reveals new plansThe Blades have still yet to receive confirmation of any details for the game from the FA, including date and kick-off times. As The Star previously reported, Manchester United - who take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the other final-four clash - are in European action on the Thursday evening before semi-final weekend, meaning they are likely to play on Sunday.With hotels increasing their prices drastically on a weekend that also sees the capital hosting the London Marathon, it looks like being an expensive day out for those Blades travelling south to watch their side in a first FA Cup semi-final since 2014.Brighton released ticket information for their clash against the Red Devils earlier today, with the top-price tickets costing £120 for adults and £100 for under 21s or over 65s.Blades fans facing FA Cup semi final chaos after huge price increasesThe cheapest tickets, and disabled seats, are £30 for adults or £20, with safe standing also set to be available - priced at £65 and £55 for concessions.The prices facing Brighton fans for FA Cup semi v Man United
*Safe standing is only available to those aged 12 and over. **Must have registered a copy of PIP/DLA with the club if requiring a complimentary PA ticket or access to ambulant seating/wheelchair spaces.Any restricted view seats are priced at £10 less.
|Ticket Prices
|Adults
|U21/65+
|Premium Level Two
|£120
|£100
|Level Two
|£100
|£80
|Category One
|£80
|£70
|Category Two
|£65
|£55
|Safe Standing*
|£65
|£55
|Category Three
|£45
|£35
|Category Four
|£30
|£20
|Disabled Seating**
|£30
|£20