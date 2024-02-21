News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United youngster's Scottish loan move cut short

A January loan move to the Scottish Premiership has come to an end for a Sheffield United academy graduate
By Chris Holt
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT

Sheffield United defender Jili Buyabu is back in South Yorkshire after a loan move to Motherwell was brought to an early end.

Buyabu signed a new contract at United at the end of January and then immediately headed north on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Well boss Stuart Kettlewell said at the time of the switch: “We have been tracking Jili and I’m please to have him on board. He is another bright prospect, who has attracted a number of clubs so far in his career. This is a move we’re excited by at the club and feel he can add something to the squad.”

However, the club confirmed on Wednesday that the agreement had been brought to an end with Buyabu returning to United for what they described as 'personal reasons'.

The 20-year-old made just one appearance for Well, coming on as a substitute in a Scottish Cup tie against Greenock Morton.