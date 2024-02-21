Sheffield United youngster's Scottish loan move cut short
Sheffield United defender Jili Buyabu is back in South Yorkshire after a loan move to Motherwell was brought to an early end.
Buyabu signed a new contract at United at the end of January and then immediately headed north on a temporary deal until the end of the season.
Well boss Stuart Kettlewell said at the time of the switch: “We have been tracking Jili and I’m please to have him on board. He is another bright prospect, who has attracted a number of clubs so far in his career. This is a move we’re excited by at the club and feel he can add something to the squad.”
However, the club confirmed on Wednesday that the agreement had been brought to an end with Buyabu returning to United for what they described as 'personal reasons'.