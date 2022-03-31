The centre-forward’s performances have come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with a small section of supporters registering their displeasure when he was introduced during the second-half of this month’s 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Although McBurnie went some way towards silencing his critics by producing a memorable assist for United’s second goal, Heckingbottom is more impressed by the 25-year-old’s willingness to take part despite still being yet to fully recover from the dead leg he suffered against Coventry City a week earlier.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Oli did great,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after also confirming McBurnie’s conditioning had suffered following a bout of Covid-19 earlier this season. “He’s always put himself forward, even when I didn’t think it would be fair to put himself out there.

“That piece of skill, where he really had to dig the ball out of his feet and lift it over a couple of defenders showed what he’s all about and what he can do. It was a great moment.”

McBurnie’s improvisation, which created the opening for Morgan Gibbs-White to double United’s advantage, reminded why Heckingbottom has persevered with the striker despite seeing him go 18 games without a goal.

But with United battling to qualify for the play-offs - they travel to the bet365 Stadium fifth in the table with eight matches remaining - coaching staff have been encouraged by the sight of McBurnie and other members of Heckingbottom’s squad reporting for duty whilst carrying knocks.

Sheffield United's John Fleck has also volunteered to push himself through the pain barrier in recent weeks: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Increasingly, professional sportspeople are refusing to compete unless they are in peak condition. But McBurnie and others, including Enda Stevens and John Fleck, are bucking that trend.

“George Baldock has done it too,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s people out there on the pitch who maybe could say ‘I’m not doing it.’ But they are doing it and that’s the attitude we’re going to need if we’re going to do what we want to do.”