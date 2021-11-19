Jokanovic has accused his players of ‘rolling out the carpet’ for opposing teams at Bramall Lane and ahead of Saturday’s clash with Coventry demanded the Blades do ‘everything that is legal to win’.

United have won just half of their eight games at the Lane this season and on occasion they have been out-fought by the opposition before going on to lose the match.

The manager, who was well-known for his combative nature as a player, wants Saturday’s encounter to bring an immediate rediscovery of the team’s resilience.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been frustrated by the lack of fight in his Sheffield United team

"I am using different words but sometimes you need to kick a***s because it's not acceptable,” said Jokanovic.

"We have to mark our territory. You are in my home, it's not acceptable. Sometimes I need to grab people by the neck but at the moment we are so kind, we roll out the carpet for our opponents. This is simply not acceptable.

"They are good football players. We can analyse shape and other things but it's a question of the moments where we need to compete.

"Don't be so kind. It's simple, it's not a competition between good and bad people, it's about being a winner and doing everything that is legal to win.”

United go into the match in 17th place in the Championship table, seven points off the play-off places.