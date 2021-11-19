United’s patchy start to the season hasn’t raised too many smiles around S2 and Jokanovic admits that the performances are making him miserable, too.

The Blades take on Coventry City at Bramall Lane in an early kick-off on Saturday and the manager is hoping that his weekend can get off to the best possible start and bring a bit of joy to the place.

“I am not so happy having to wait 14 days to clean it up but this is part of the schedule. We know where we are and we know the situation around us,” said Jokanovic, whose side return to action following the international break, two weeks after a sorry defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park..

"We know we're not making people satisfied.

"I believe we have enough football quality to not be in the situation we are in.

"This next game is the most important game for us and if you think we are satisfied with our situation, you are wrong.

"I am not enjoying my private life because I'm not enjoying my professional life.

"If I want to be personally unsatisfied I must be completely crazy.