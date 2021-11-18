The Serb, a serial promotion winner from the Championship with Fulham and Watford, was appointed in the summer as the Blades looked to regain their Premier League status at the first attempt.

But the Blades go into Saturday’s clash with Coventry City at Bramall Lane 17th in the Championship table, albeit only seven points off the play-offs.

“I need more off every player and they need a little bit more of myself,” Jokanović said.

“I chose this boat and I am not ready for jumping into the sea and saying this is not possible. I believe this is possible.

“I believe we are not the best team in the world but we are better than we are showing now and where we are right now.

"I always believe I will be successful.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says Sheffield United must trust in the process: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I came here to improve my prestige, be successful and enjoy my life. Am I completely happy? No. I expected it would be easier.

"But I don't give up. I never come into work in this mood. What will happen? We will see.

"I never go home thinking it is impossible. In this life everything is possible. “You need to find some connection. They [the players] need to start to trust more strongly in their work and in themselves.