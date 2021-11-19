However, mistakes in all areas of the pitch are wreaking havoc with Slavisa Jokanovic’s attempts to take the Blades back into the Premier League.

Sitting 17th in the Championship at this stage is not how many envisaged the season to pan out – even taking into account the scars left behind by the relegation from the Premier League in the last campaign.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic had told his players to 'grow up' ahead of taking on Coventry City

And the frustrating aspect is that the added pressure the team have put themseves under has been entirely avoidable; missed chances, mis-placed passes, the wrong option taken in attacking areas and most notably, defensive errors leading to a season of struggle where consistency has been hugely lacking.

All the manager asks for is for his players to do their jobs properly – even the most simple of things – and that idea of going back to basics, a well-trodden path taken by teams failing to put a run of positive results together, is where United have been heading during the international break.

“In football I can take you to 16 matches but after that you need to show me the quality,” said Jokanovic ahead of his side taking on Coventry City at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

"I can give you the direction but you have to make the last step.

"For another side I can organise you in the box when we defend. I don't have the sensation that we are not organised.

"But there are some details we cannot deal with in another way.

"I am not looking for some justification that I am unlucky. I sometimes mention a referee but it's not a question of justifying not winning enough games. It's an analysis of what's happened to us but I can't escape my responsibility.

"If you want me to protect you like a small kid, I can, but show me you are an adult, you are brave.

"If we are talking about organisation, it's simple: grow up, be better.

"If you don't do some basic things it's so complicated. It's basic things and you must do it.