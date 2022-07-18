Ahead of tomorrow’s behind closed doors friendly at Mansfield Town, The Star analyses when some of United’s long-term absentees are expected to return.

Tommy Doyle, recently signed on loan from Manchester City, must also be a doubt for the visit to Hertfordshire after failing to train with the rest of United’s squad since leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Jayden Bogle has not featured for Sheffield United since facing Huddersfield Town

Billy Sharp: United’s captain felt he had a chance of featuring at Forest in May. But in the end, he failed to appear on the team sheet altogether, despite encouraging his team mates from the sidelines.

United have been coy about Sharp’s situation. However with the new season set to begin shortly, he appears unlikely to feature at Watford.

Projected return date: Unknown exactly but could be around mid-August or early September.

Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster: Underwent surgery to correct a hamstring issue in February after succumbing to injury during January’s win over Peterborough. United’s record signing sat out the rest of the campaign but has scored three goals in their most recent two warm-up outings and will be involved again at Mansfield.

Might not be 100 percent fit, conditioning wise, at present. But barring a set-back, Brewster seems destined to be involved in some capacity at Watford.

Projected return date: The start of the season.

Jayden Bogle: Developed into a hugely influential player for United last term. But the wing-back has not featured since February and is thought to still be some way off a return to action. Again, United seem reluctant to provide a detailed update on Bogle’s situation. But privately, sources behind the scenes have indicated it could be three months yet before the 21-year-old receives the green light.

Clearly, the damage he suffered to a knee was more serious than stated at the time. But Bogle is expected to make a full recovery.

Projected return date: October.

Adam Davies: The goalkeeper was diagnosed with what has been described as a “medial ligament” issue following last week’s behind-closed-doors game against Lincoln City. Expected to be named in Wales’ squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Davies “opened them up” during an accidental collision with an opponent according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

But the fact United have no plans yet to draft-in a replacement on emergency loan suggests they do not expect he will be absent for too long.

Projected return date: September.

Oli McBurnie: Bravely volunteered for duty towards the end of the previous campaign despite not being completely fit, but was eventually forced to call time on his season in April because of a foot complaint.

The striker was still wearing a protective boot when United travelled to Forest in May, and his believed to have taken part in some fitness work during training. But at the end of last month, coaching staff admitted he would have to take part in “physical” sessions before being considered for selection.