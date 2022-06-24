Bogle has been out of action since February, having undergone surgery to cure the knee problem he aggravated during a Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Although Heckingbottom refused to put a date on his comeback, coaching staff believe it might take another four months for Bogle to be properly rehabilitated. However, that time scale will be amended depending upon the progress he makes during training, which has now resumed at the Randox Health Academy.

Heckingbottom, who was more upbeat when asked if strikers Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie would be in contention for selection when United visit Watford on August 1, said: “ Jayden will be a lot longer. The season will have started by the time he comes back.”

Together with Brewster and McBurnie, Sharp missed the end of the previous campaign, However, The Star understands United’s captain, who was assaulted by a pitch invader following the second leg of their ill-fated play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest, was prepared to feature at the City Ground.

Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle (centre) are battling back from injury: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster, United’s record signing, is also on course to be involved at Vicarage Road. Together with McBurnie, he has been summoned to appear in court after being charged in relation to a skirmish with another Forest supporter after the final whistle.

Acknowledging he plans to ease Brewster back into action, Heckingbottom said: “Depending upon how Rhian progresses, because he’s had surgery, it’s going to be one of those where we manage him back in.

“With how we expect to play, we don’t think he’ll be up to the cut and thrust straight away. We want to get him back to the levels.”

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is also making progress: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Sharpy, we tried to rush him and give him every opportunity,” Heckingbottom added. “That pushing meant the calculated risk didn’t work and slowed it down. But we think he will be fit and available.

“And Oli Mac has been progressing well too. Hopefully we will get him back out on the grass in the next few days.”