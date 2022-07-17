After sitting-out Saturday’s friendly at Scunthorpe, Davies is now set to miss the rest of United’s warm-up programme and also the start of the new Championship season - which Paul Heckingbottom’s side begin with a visit to Watford next month.

The 29-year-old, who hopes to be a part of his country’s squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, suffered the injury during a collision with an opponent when the League One club travelled to the Randox Health Academy.

Shjeffield United's Adam Davies looks set to miss the start of the Championship season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Adam is not so good,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He’s damaged his knee. He followed through and Davo has kicked their lad as he was running past and opened up his medial ligaments.”

Despite not appearing on the team sheet in north Lincolnshire, where United were beaten 3-2, Heckingbottom’s first choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is training as normal according to the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief. Foderingham will be available for selection when United continue their preparations for the trip to Hertfordshire against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

Jordan Amissah was named between the posts at Glanford Park, with fellow youngster Dylan Wharton, previously of Chesterfield, picked on the bench.

Wes Foderingham is training as usual with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage