The Sheffield United duo, who are both expected to feature in Paul Heckingbottom’s starting eleven at The Hawthorns, have received four cautions apiece so far this term. If either of them receive yellow cards between now and next month’s meeting with Burnley, they will be forced to miss a match through suspension.

Asked if he has spoken to Ahmedhodzic and Norwood about the disciplinary tightrope they are walking, Heckingbottom, who also faces being banished from the touchline if he has his name taken again between now and the end of the season, replied: “No, but I do know they are both aware of the situation. Listen, if they pick one up that helps us to win then so be it. But we don’t want any cheap ones, that’s for sure.”

With a number of key players being treated for injuries, losing Ahmedhodzic and Norwood would deal a major blow to United’s hopes of regaining the momentum they have lost in recent weeks. Still without a win since the international break, they have slipped from first to fifth in the table. Albion, who will be making their first outing under new head coach Carlos Corberan, are 23rd.

Explaining why he has elected against speaking to Ahmedhodzic and Norwood, Heckingbottom added: “We don’t want people pulling out of tackles if they’re there or have to be made.”

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood understands his responsibilities at West Bromwich Albion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage