With Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver Norwood entering Saturday’s match at West Bromwich Albion one booking away from triggering a suspension, the Football Association has confirmed Heckingbottom is also teetering on the brink after receiving his third caution this term during last weekend’s draw with Norwich City.

Although Ahmedhodzic and Norwood will receive a stay of execution if they emerge from United’s next three outings unscathed - after 19 games, players must collect 10 yellow cards up to and including the 37th round of the competition before being banned - an FA spokesperson told The Star the “cut off” point is not applicable to Heckingbottom and his managerial counterparts, who can only collect four.

Despite walking a disciplinary tightrope, the 44-year-old prides himself on maintaining cordial relations with match officials and recently met former referee Kevin Friend to discuss time-wasting and other issues he believes are becoming increasingly problematic within the sport.

Heckingbottom described their conversation, which took place at United’s Randox Health Academy training complex, as “really useful and constructive” before stating: “I might look angry down there at times but, really, I’m not. I just want the best for my team and our fans.”

The governing body introduced cautions for managers in 2018. Before then, they had only been able to receive a verbal warning or be sent to the stands if their behaviour was deemed to be unacceptable.

Offences can include inappropriate language of gestures, kicking or throwing water bottles, sarcastic clapping, waving imaginary cards or dissent. Managers are also deemed to be responsible for their backroom staff so, if any of them step out of line over the coming months, Heckingbottom will be punished. Two game suspensions are handed out to those who receive eight bookings while anyone who reaches 16 will be summoned to a misconduct hearing.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and midfielder Oliver Norwood are both one yellow card away from a ban: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Wes Foderingham, the United goalkeeper, completes his three match ban for violent conduct following the recent clash with Blackpool at Albion. Wales international Adam Davies will again start between the posts.