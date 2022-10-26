Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver Norwood are both walking a disciplinary tightrope after collecting four cautions so far this term. If they receive another, either at The Hawthorns or during United’s clashes against Bristol City and Burnley, that would trigger an automatic one match ban.

Norwood and Ahmedhodzic, signed from Malmo during the close season, are almost certain to start at Albion following a series of impressive displays in recent months. Speaking after watching his side held to a draw at Bramall Lane last weekend, despite leading 2-0 at the break, Norwich City’s Dean Smith described Norwood as one of the best midfielders in the Championship; largely attributing United’s comeback to him “really pulling their strings” as the contest wore on.

Ahmedhdozic, now recovered from the thigh problem which forced him to miss Bosnia and Herzegovina’s most recent round of Nations League fixtures, is another key figure for Smith’s counterpart Paul Heckingbottom - particularly given the fitness issues which continue to blight United’s squad.

With those in mind, the 44-year-old admits he has addressed his squad about “avoiding unnecessary” yellow cards ahead of the 19 game cut-off point. Oli McBurnie, who it recently emerged is struggling with a hernia, is so far its only member to be banned under the totting-up rule - missing the defeat to Stoke City earlier this month.

“Sometimes, it happens,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s impossible to avoid them altogether but it’s the ones you can, the ones that there’s no need to get, that really bother me and other managers.”

“The players know anyway, because it’s reflected in our fine sheet,” he added. “But we’ve just reminded them anyway.”

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic (second left) is one booking away from a ban: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Midfielder James McAtee and captain Billy Sharp have accumulated three cautions apiece since United returned to action in August, meaning their conduct also needs to be almost impeccable over the coming four-and-a-half hours of football.

Wes Foderingham will sit out the trip to the Midlands as he completes a three match ban following his red card against Blackpool, with Wales international Adam Davies again set to deputise.

