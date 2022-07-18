United contest the fourth of six pre-season friendlies they have arranged ahead of the trip to Hertfordshire when they face Mansfield Town at Field Mill tomorrow.

Recalled from his spell on loan with sister club Beerschot, United are expected to give Coulibaly another run-out when they make the short journey to Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly is hoping to catch Paul Heckingbottom's eye

Assessing the youngster’s performances since reporting for duty in England, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Ismaila is trying in terms of his fitness. He has moments when he gets the crowd excited and does some really good things. Then there’s other sloppy moments and that’s something we’ll be looking to work on.”

Aged 21, Coulibaly will get another chance to catch Heckingbottom’s eye against opponents led by the 44-year-old’s predecessor Nigel Clough. After starting Saturday’s defeat by Scunthorpe, United’s coaching staff had planned to utilise him for around a quarter-of-an-hour. But that could change, with the kick-off time being shifted back from 7pm to 8pm amid concerns about rising temperatures in the region.

“You can see some boys getting to 75 minutes and it will be the reverse on Tuesday,” Heckingbottom said, following the trip to Glanford Park. “We’re building up the fitness that way, before changing it up again maybe in the final two.”

Sheffield United's Isamaila Cheikh Coulibaly in action for Beerschot: JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images