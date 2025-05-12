Bristol City boss's Sheffield United verdict after Blades' 6-0 aggregate win books play-off final place

Liam Manning, the Bristol City manager, had no complaints about his side’s defeat in the play-off semi-final tonight as Sheffield United booked their place at Wembley with an emphatic 6-0 aggregate win over the Robins. The Blades won 3-0 in each leg to progress to the final on May 24, where they will face either Sunderland or Coventry City.

Manning’s side gave themselves a mountain to climb by losing 3-0 with 10 men on home soil last week and despite a decent start at Bramall Lane, couldn’t lay a glove on the Blades who gradually seized control at a raucous Bramall Lane.

“It was always difficult going into tonight after the first leg,” Manning admitted. “The message was go and be brave and do your families proud and to be fair we started well. Ultimately we lacked quality and conviction around the box and it was frustrating to concede in the manner we did.

“Credit to Sheffield United and to Chris Wilder and the staff and fans here. It's not easy but they've gone and done it and they deserve it over the two legs and we have to reflect and be better.

“You could see, in last 20 minutes lads were completely empty and when we miss four of our most aerial players you're naturally nervy on set pieces. It's been a pleasure to work with them this year and they'll only get better from experiences like tonight.

“We needed to take the chances, Sheffield United have so many threats and are so quick on transitions so what we couldn't do was turn the ball over cheaply which we did. Credit to them.

We had a taste of a level of opposition who are better than us, so let's take that and learn from it and get better from it. The last two have been completely new experiences for the majority and we have to use that to become better in the future.”