The Blades head into the clash off the back of three straight wins, while Forest ended the season with a draw after missing out on automatic promotion when they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth.

Luton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first-leg on Friday evening.

John Egan fires in a cross during the league meeting between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane this season.

Sheffield United have never been promoted via the play-off, despite reaching the end-of-season knockouts eight times.

But boss Paul Heckingbottom, who boasts a 100 per cent win record in the play-offs with three wins from three, said the past is ‘irrelevant’.

Speaking ahead of today’s match, he told the press: "I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different.

"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.

They have failed in three of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs.

It was Sheffield United who inflicted one of those failures on the Tricky Trees back in 2003 thanks to a memorable 4-3 win at Bramall Lane in the second leg.

Still, it mattered little as the Blades were thrashed 3-0 in the final by Wolves.

Both sides drew 1-1 in their two league meetings in the regular season this term.