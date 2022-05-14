The Blades head into the clash off the back of three straight wins, while Forest ended the season with a draw after missing out on automatic promotion when they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth.
Luton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first-leg on Friday evening.
Sheffield United have never been promoted via the play-off, despite reaching the end-of-season knockouts eight times.
But boss Paul Heckingbottom, who boasts a 100 per cent win record in the play-offs with three wins from three, said the past is ‘irrelevant’.
Speaking ahead of today’s match, he told the press: "I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different.
"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.
They have failed in three of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs.
It was Sheffield United who inflicted one of those failures on the Tricky Trees back in 2003 thanks to a memorable 4-3 win at Bramall Lane in the second leg.
Still, it mattered little as the Blades were thrashed 3-0 in the final by Wolves.
Both sides drew 1-1 in their two league meetings in the regular season this term.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:43
- Blades host Steve Cooper’s Forest in first leg of Championship play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane
- Both teams drew 1-1 in their two league meetings this term
- Return leg to be played at the City Ground on Tuesday
Billy Sharp fitness update
Here’s what Paul Heckingbottom said about Sharp’s progress from injury.
Paul Heckingbottom provides Billy Sharp injury update before Forest clash
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom remained tight-lipped over Billy Sharp’s fitness ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.
Heckingbottom and Cooper’s play-off records
Heckingbottom won all three matches in his previous play-off campaign in charge of Barnsley, then in League One, during the 2015/16 season.
Meanwhile, Cooper took Swansea to the play-offs twice in the last two seasons. The Swans lost in the final last term, 12 months after they were eliminated in the semi final.
Cooper has two wins, two defeats and a draw in the end-of-season knockouts.
Here’s our predicted starting XI for today’s match
Predicted Sheffield United team to face Nottingham Forest in play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane
Paul Heckingbottom may have had to deal with a huge number of injuries this season but ahead of Sheffield United’s play-off semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest he can take solice in the fact that there are no new concerns.
Paul Heckingbottom on his highs and lows in the play-offs
The Blades boss has been involved in no fewer than FIVE play-off campaigns as a player and manager.
United’s play-off veteran discusses his ups and downs in the competition
Play-off memories last a lifetime, just ask Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.