The Blades have won three games on the bounce heading into the end-of-season contest and beat league champions Fulham 4-0 on the final day.

Forest finished the season with a draw against Hull City after missing out on automatic promotion following defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

They had won nine of their previous 10 matches prior to that loss, however.

"It’s going to be a tough test Saturday but I really believe we’ve got it,” said United’s player of the season Gibbs-White, who has scored 11 goals during a stellar loan spell from Wolves.

"I wouldn’t say there’s a favourite, I’d say we’re definitely more hungrier.

"I feel like with the last games we’ve had and the form we’ve been in we’re the most feared team right now out of the four.”

Asked what brought him to that conclusion, Gibbs-White replied: “Just the way we are as a team, the way we press, the way we want to win games.

"We have a real big winning mentality. We hate conceding goals. We love winning, I just feel like the group is a very good, experienced team to get us through these play-offs."

Huddersfield Town are the form team heading into the play-offs, based on the last six matches.

They have won five of them, including their last four fixtures.

Gibbs-White is familiar to Forest boss Steve Cooper, who managed him during a loan spell at Swansea last year.