Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom’s marquee signing of the summer transfer window, Ahmedhodzic netted for the first time in United colours during the first-half of their win over Sunderland, before later providing the assist which saw Max Lowe double the hosts’ lead.

Speaking after watching the 23-year-old produce a man-of-the-match display, Heckingbottom revealed he wants Ahmedhodzic to continue making his presence felt in the opposition box as well as his own.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anel is a good player, we know that, it’s why we brought him here,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “We expect Anel to get better and get more goals, he scored one and created one here which is good to see. It’s something we spoke about with him beforehand so he can come back at me now, can’t he.”

United paid a reported £3m to acquire Ahmedhodzic from Malmo, six months after first stating their interest in bringing him back to England where he previously represented Nottingham Forest.

Having gained Champions League experience whilst in Sweden, Ahmedhodzic decided to join United after receiving a detailed presentation from Heckingbottom about how he would be utilised at Bramall Lane.

Anel Ahmedhodzic impressed against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We knew what we were getting and that’s why the pursuit started in January,” said Heckingbottom. “The fact we were so adamant that we wanted him, we showed what we could do for him and help him, made him want to play for the club.

“Anel loves his football. He wanted to come back to England and play. He’s already played Champions League football for Malmo. There were lots of different scenarios for me to look at. We knew what we were getting. He could feel it was a good fit.”

Despite falling two behind following Dan Neil’s first-half red card, Sunderland reduced the deficit after capitalising upon a defensive error by United during the closing stages.

“It was a bit down to us, at the beginning,” Heckingbottom said. “We weren’t as composed as we should have been but we found a way, and we’re never too proud to celebrate a win against 10 men.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage